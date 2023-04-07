Former Antioch man sentenced for threatening to 'bury' two Lake County judges

A former Antioch man has been sentenced to four years in prison for threatening the lives of two Lake County judges.

Grayson Kash Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of threatening a public official, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Jackson called the Lake County Sheriff's Office and said he was upset with a ruling that was made in his pending divorce case, prosecutors said.

"That if Judge ***** is not arrested, that he is going to make sure he is f****** dead, six feet under, bury him alongside of Judge *****," Jackson told authorities.

Grayson Kash Jackson, 44. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Jackson was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff's Office at his home in Arkansas several days later and extradited back to Lake County where he's remained in custody, prosecutors said.

"Mr. Jackson went much too far expressing his displeasure with the court," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "For our judicial system to operate properly, it is imperative that members of the judiciary or any other officer of the court for that matter, be allowed to perform their duties free from harassment or fear of retribution."

At the request of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case to avoid a conflict of interest if prosecuted by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.