Antioch is hosting its first-ever Opioid and Drug Awareness Resource Fair as police say they have seen an increase in drug use and overdose deaths.

A study says that one in three people knows someone who is affected by the crisis.

The drug awareness fair is free to the public.

It's happening at Antioch Community High School on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.