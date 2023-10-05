Antioch woman charged with stabbing ex-husband over groceries

article

An Antioch woman was charged with stabbing her ex-husband several times after they had a dispute over groceries Wednesday.

Julie Anderson, 46, allegedly stabbed her ex-husband multiple times in the back and leg around 5 p.m. at Joanna Court Apartments. Police found the victim at a neighboring apartment where a neighbor was rendering first aid, applying a tourniquet to his leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Even though they are divorced, Anderson and her ex-husband have maintained a relationship, police said. Police said the stabbing appears to have started over purchases the victim made at the grocery store, officials said.

Anderson was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies.

Anderson is in custody at the Antioch Police Department as she awaits her first appearance.