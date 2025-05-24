Anton Black: Missing 52-year-old man last seen on South Side

The Brief Anton Black, 52, was last seen May 17 near the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard on Chicago’s South Side. He may be in the area of Roosevelt Road and Western Avenue and could need medical attention. Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.



Chicago police are searching for a 52-year-old man who was last seen more than a week ago on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Anton Black was reported missing on May 17 from the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said. He may now be in the area of Roosevelt Road and Western Avenue.

Black is described as 6-foot-1 with brown eyes and black and gray hair. Police said he may be in need of medical attention.

Pictured is Anton Black, 52. (Chicago Police )

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.