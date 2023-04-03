Anya Taylor-Joy talks about playing Princess Peach in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Grab your controllers, blow the dust out of the old game cartridges and get ready for a ride of nostalgia: Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and Princess Peach are back.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hits theaters this week and serves as a love letter to the childhood of anyone who grew up with the iconic 80’s game console.

The movie sports an all-star cast, include "Queen’s Gambit" and "The Menu" star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Taylor-Joy sat down to talk with FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton about taking on the iconic video game heroine and whether it will impact her ability to play as any other character when she picks up a Nintendo controller in the future.

"Here’s the thing," Taylor-Joy said. "I have attempted to play different characters, and it really does feel like emotional cheating. It’s not acceptable."

The actresses "I think I am Peach for the rest of my life and it’s going to be hard to get me off the motorbike."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hits theaters on Wednesday.

