Apartment burglaries reported in Chatham: police

Police are warning Chatham residents about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door and makes off with property including wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cell phones, tablets and video game systems, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The burglaries happened between Feb. 24 and March 1 in:

The 800 block of East 82nd Street;

The 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

The 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue; and

The 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.