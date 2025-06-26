Suspicious apartment fire on Chicago's West Side leaves 6 hospitalized

The Brief A suspicious fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood critically injured six people, including children. Flames engulfed the third floor of a mixed-use building on the 5200 block of West North Avenue, prompting dramatic rescues by firefighters. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and a loud boom before the blaze; the cause is still under investigation.



At least six people, including children, were hospitalized early Wednesday after a suspicious fire tore through a mixed-use building in the Austin neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the third floor, and residents were being pulled from windows in a series of frantic rescues, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago Fire District Chief Robert Jurewicz said six people were pulled from the burning building, three of whom were transported to hospitals in grave condition.

"The back porches were gone … and there was heavy fire in the front stairwell," Jurewicz said.

The building, which houses businesses on the first floor and apartments above, suffered extensive damage. All other residents were able to evacuate, and some were seen gathered on the sidewalk outside.

What they're saying:

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and a loud boom before seeing smoke and flames. Bullet casings were found at the scene and police confirmed a criminal investigation has been launched.

One witness said he believes the fire was set intentionally.

"I'm just mindblown by that, that someone had other intent for a personal situation, from what I'm hearing, a personal beef or something like that, and now you just jeopardized the lives of so many people. It's heartless, selfish, unbelievable," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.