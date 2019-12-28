Apartment fire kills man in Back of the Yards

A 55-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in the Back of the Yards on Saturday.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on West 48th Street.

Firefighters said the gas was off and residents were using space heaters, but the official cause of the fire has not been determined.

"We've got to be sure that if you're using a space heater, please make sure it's used safely," said Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder. "Don't overload your electrical outlet. Don't keep those space heaters close to anything combustible."

Somewhere between 15 to 20 people were displaced.

The man was found dead on the third floor. His name has not been released.