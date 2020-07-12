Apartments burglarized in Back of the Yards, Hyde Park

Four apartments were burglarized in June and July in Back of the Yards and Hyde Park on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into apartments through an unlocked door or window and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3 a.m. June 200 in the 800 block of East 54th Street;

Between about 11 a.m. June 17 and about 12:30 p.m. June 23 in the 1700 block of East 56th Street;

Between about 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. July 4 in the 900 block of East 54th Place; and

About 8:30 p.m. July 5 in the 5500 block of South Harper Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.