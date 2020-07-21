Apartments burglarized in Rogers Park

Two apartments were burglarized In June and July in Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into apartments, searched the bedroom closet and left the closet and bedroom in disarray, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. June 22 in the 6300 block of North Richmond Avenue, and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 14 in the 6200 block of North Francisco Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.