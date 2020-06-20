Apartments burglarized in Washington Park: police

Three apartments were burglarized in June in Washington Park on the South Side.

In each incident someone forced open the front door of apartments and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened about 7 a.m. June 11 in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 13 in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue and between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 15 in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.