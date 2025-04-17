Applications open for Chicago’s next Poet Laureate

The Brief Applications are open for Chicago’s next Poet Laureate, who will serve a two-year term starting in 2026. The laureate will receive a $70,000 honorarium to create new works and lead community-focused poetry programs. Poets can apply online through May 29, with optional info sessions offered virtually and at Harold Washington Library.



Chicago is now accepting applications for its next Poet Laureate, officials announced Thursday.

Chicago seeking next Poet Laureate

The backstory:

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), in partnership with the Chicago Public Library and the Poetry Foundation, said applications will be open from now until May 29.

The program, launched in 2023 with poet and educator avery r. young as the inaugural laureate, aims to bring poetry into public life and elevate it as a tool for education, community connection and cultural expression.

The incoming Poet Laureate will serve a two-year term from 2026 to 2027 and receive a $70,000 honorarium. The role includes the creation of new works, public readings, and the development of programming—particularly for youth and students.

What they're saying:

"For generations, poetry has been the heartbeat of Chicago, giving voice to our history, struggles and triumphs," Johnson said in a statement. "The Chicago Poet Laureate program ensures that this legacy continues and that the transformative power of poetry is in our communities."

How to apply

What you can do:

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a strong connection to Chicago’s literary community and experience in both written and spoken word traditions. A commitment to community engagement and expanding access to poetry is also required.

Two optional information sessions will be held: a virtual session on April 24 from noon to 1 p.m., and an in-person session on April 26 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Harold Washington Library.

For more information and to apply, visit chicago.gov/PoetLaureate.