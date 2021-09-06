Appointments required at Chicago-area DMVs starting this week

Appointments will be required at Chicago-area Illinois Secretary of State facilities starting this month.

Three sites—Chicago North, Chicago West and Chicago South on King Drive—all made the transition this past weekend.

Some metro Chicago facilities will also be appointment-only beginning Sept. 7. Those include Schaumburg, Bridgeview, Lombard, Des Plaines, Waukegan, Naperville, Aurora, Plano and Joliet.

Secretary of State Jesse White said this is part of a plan to address "heavy customer volume" at facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From September through February 2022, driver's license and ID card holders will be required to renew online, by phone or by mail. The Secretary of State's office predicts 1 million less people will be visiting facilities in person.

"During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner," White said in a statement. "Throughout this time, we also greatly expanded online services. This next step will allow many more people to renew their driver’s licenses or ID cards remotely instead of visiting a Driver Services facility."