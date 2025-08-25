Archdiocese of Chicago to unveil life-size Our Lady of Guadalupe sculpture

The Archdiocese of Chicago will soon unveil a life-size sculpture of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

What we know:

The sculpture will arrive from Mexico City on Wednesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

The exhibit will feature digital reproductions, original music, and narrated reflections that tell the story of the apparitions.

What's next:

A mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The sculpture will stay there until Sept. 30. After that it will go to other parishes in Chicago until the end of October.