Archdiocese limits funerals to 10 people due to coronavirus concerns

article

The Archdiocese of Chicago is limiting funeral attendance to 10 people as the coronavirus continue to spread across the city.

The restriction follows Center for Disease Control recommendations that no more than 10 people are gathered at a time.

The Archdiocese said the 10 attendees must also be immediate family members. Other new restrictions dictate that the Mass must take place in a church and attendees stand at least six feet apart.

Additionally, no physical contact is allowed at any time during the funeral, the Archdiocese said. Holy Communion will also be done in the hand.

The same restrictions apply to wakes, viewings and burials, the Archdiocese said, and no pre- or post-service gatherings are allowed on parish property.

On Tuesday, 61-year-old Patricia Frieson of Auburn-Gresham became the first Illinois resident to die of coronavirus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE