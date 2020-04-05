Archdiocese of Chicago announces decree dispensing Catholics from Easter obligations due to COVID-19

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Sunday a decree dispensing Catholics from Easter obligations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decree issued by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, removed the obligation of Catholics to receive communion during the Easter season and asked they offer “an Act of Spiritual Communion” and to attend a confession at the next available time.

In making the decision, Cardinal Cupich to into account the state’s stay-at-home directive, advice from medical professionals and understanding that social gatherings may help spread the virus, the archdiocese said.