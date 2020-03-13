Archdiocese of Chicago cancels all classes amid concerns over coronavirus

article

The Archdiocese of Chicago has canceled all in-person classes at its Catholic schools amid concerns over a coronavirus pandemic.

Catholic schools in Cook and Lake counties will be closed starting Monday, March 16, the Archdiocese’s Superintendent of Catholic Schools Jim Rigg said in a letter to parents.

“This decision extends to all regular operations of our Catholic schools, including all extra-curricular activities, social events and other school-related gatherings,” Rigg said.

Riggs said the Archdiocese has not determined how long the closure will last.

Students will continue to do class work online through “electronic learning,” he said. Catholic schools not operated by the archdiocese will make closure decisions individually.

“I encourage you to continue to pray for God’s grace throughout this time of uncertainty,” Rigg said. “Let us pray for the health and wellbeing of our Catholic school community and all our brothers and sisters affected by the epidemic.”