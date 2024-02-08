Archer Heights hit-and-run: Woman killed on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 68-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 4:52 p.m., police say a Dodge Ram was heading northbound in the 4300 block of S. Pulaski Road when it blew through a red light and struck the female victim.

The vehicle continued driving and did not stop, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.