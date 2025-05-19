Arlington Heights board meets as Bears eye suburban stadium site again

The Brief The Arlington Heights Village Board held its first meeting since news of the Bears' renewed suburban focus. Mayor Jim Tinaglia said the village is waiting on the team’s next steps and promised a transparent public process. A resident urged trustees to negotiate strong community benefits if the project moves forward.



As the Chicago Bears shift their attention away from the lakefront and back to Arlington Heights, there's new buzz—and new questions—around the project.

What we know:

On Monday, the Village of Arlington Heights Board of Trustees held its first meeting since the news broke.

Mayor Jim Tinaglia, during the meeting, said they are still waiting on the Bears organization for next steps, but as soon as they have anything to share with the public, they will.

The Chicago Bears already own a plot of land where the former Arlington Park racecourse was once housed, and last week, team officials cited ‘significant progress’ with local leaders in the northwest suburb.

Last year, the team unveiled renderings for a proposed lakefront stadium, but it seems plans to remain in the city are on the back burner.

What they're saying:

The Bears stadium plans were not on Monday’s agenda but still drew attention during public comment.

One resident who addressed the trustees believes the village should take advantage of the opportunity and improve life for residents.

"We’re in the driver’s seat as a village right now. For example, this is an opportunity to negotiate even more funds for education, for desperately needed available and affordable housing, for infrastructure investment, for public works, for public health, and for safe streets—all in exchange for the massive property tax subsidies that will be given to the Bears later on," said Keith Moens, who lives in Arlington Heights.

Tinaglia, who was elected as mayor in April and took office in early May, made clear that if and when the Bears commit to coming to Arlington Heights, the community will have a voice.

"There will be a process that is going to begin, and there will be an enormous amount of opportunity for every resident, every business owner, to become educated and participate in all the dialogue that's going to happen and this entire board, believe me when I tell you, we'll all have something to say," Tinaglia said.

What's next:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said last week in a statement that the city’s doors are still open.

Now—the waiting game continues. When will the Chicago Bears make their next move and what will it be? Arlington Heights residents and business owners hope to have those answers soon.