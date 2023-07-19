Chicago suburb considers eliminating vehicle stickers
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Another Chicago suburb is considering getting rid of vehicle stickers.
The issue was discussed by the Arlington Heights Village Board this week.
Currently, residents are required to display a village sticker in the lower right-hand corner of their windshields, with prices ranging from $12 to $75.
The proposal is still under consideration, so if you haven't done so, now is the time to purchase your Arlington Heights vehicle sticker.