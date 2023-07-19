Chicago suburb considers eliminating vehicle stickers

Another Chicago suburb is considering getting rid of vehicle stickers.

The issue was discussed by the Arlington Heights Village Board this week.

Currently, residents are required to display a village sticker in the lower right-hand corner of their windshields, with prices ranging from $12 to $75.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The proposal is still under consideration, so if you haven't done so, now is the time to purchase your Arlington Heights vehicle sticker.