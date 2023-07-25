Arlington Heights police gun buyback takes in 236 firearms, 30lbs of narcotics

More than 200 firearms and 30 pounds of prescription narcotics were turned over to police during a community health and safety event Saturday in north suburban Arlington Heights.

The four-hour event, which featured a "no questions asked" gun buy-back program, took in 236 functional firearms, including rifles, shotguns and nearly 100 handguns, along with dozens of boxes of ammunition, according to Arlington Heights police.

Police said some of the firearms that were taken in are considered "highly regulated or illegal", both federally and in Illinois, such as a pen gun and modified sawed-off shotguns.

The majority of those attending told police they wanted to get rid of their firearms, but didn't know how to do so safely.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Arlington Heights police)

"The vast number of those participating have been holding onto these weapons with no way of properly disposing of them.", said Arlington Heights Police Chief Nicholas A. Pecora, Jr. "These unwanted weapons present a potential harm to the community, whether unintentionally accessed by someone or potentially stolen and subsequently used in the commission of a criminal act.

Authorities offered $100 for every functioning gun turned in to police, which Pecora said was "money well spent."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We were pleasantly surprised by such a significant turnout during the event, and each $100.00 bill handed out could very well represent a life saved in the future," Pecora said.

Police called the first-of-a-kind event for Arlington Heights a "tremendous success", and said for the first two hours, a line of cars extended from the collection point in St. Simons Church parking lot on to Kirchoff Road.

Officials said all the seized firearms, including about two dozen BB guns, will be destroyed.

In addition to the gun-buy back program, police said community members also disposed of thousands of unwanted or used needles along with 30 pounds of prescription drugs.

Police partnered with local public, private and faith based-based organizations for the Community ZERO Harm event.