Arlington Heights police looking to put more officers inside middle schools
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Security is top of mind in Arlington Heights.
The police chief is proposing the addition of two full-time officers inside two middle schools.
A pair of officers already split their time between the nine schools in the district.
Along with extra security, the chief says it would help build relationships between the students, officers and the community.
A final decision would be up to the school board.