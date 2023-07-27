Expand / Collapse search
Arlington Heights police looking to put more officers inside middle schools

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Arlington Heights police looking to put more officers inside middle schools

Security is top of mind in Arlington Heights.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Security is top of mind in Arlington Heights.

The police chief is proposing the addition of two full-time officers inside two middle schools.

A pair of officers already split their time between the nine schools in the district.

Along with extra security, the chief says it would help build relationships between the students, officers and the community.

A final decision would be up to the school board.