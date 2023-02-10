Arlington Heights school board hires lobbyist after new legislation filed on 'mega projects'

An Arlington Heights school district is now hiring a lobbyist after newly-filed legislation on "mega projects" like the Bears stadium.

The change would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington International Racecourse for up to 40 years.

It would also require the Bears to negotiate an annual payment along with property tax payments.

But Township High School District 214 wants to know how much property tax money will actually come from developers.