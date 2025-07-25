Man shot in face in Arlington Heights, police say
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A man was shot in the face early Friday in Arlington Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Sheriff’s Police responded to a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue, located in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and began life-saving efforts before he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
What we don't know:
His condition was not available as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Authorities have not released any information about the victim’s identity, the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they've identified a suspect or suspects.
What you can do:
The sheriff is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 708-865-4896.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.