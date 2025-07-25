Man shot in face in Arlington Heights, police say

The Brief A man was shot in the face around 3:20 a.m. Friday on Galesburg Avenue in Arlington Heights. He was taken to a hospital and his condition has not been released. Cook County Sheriff’s Police are investigating and asking for tips.



A man was shot in the face early Friday in Arlington Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Sheriff’s Police responded to a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 3900 block of Galesburg Avenue, located in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and began life-saving efforts before he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

What we don't know:

His condition was not available as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim’s identity, the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they've identified a suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

The sheriff is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 708-865-4896.