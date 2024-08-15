1 injured, multiple rescued after fire erupts at Arlington Heights townhome

One person was injured, and multiple people were rescued after a fire erupted in a townhome in Arlington Heights on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Arlington Heights Fire Department responded to reports of multiple people trapped inside a two-story townhome on Pheasant Trail Lane after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from vent piping on the roof of the home and upgraded the fire to a working structure fire. Additional fire companies were then brought in to help extinguish the fire.

One person was found inside the residence suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish the fire.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

There were also multiple people trapped on the second floor of the home, who were rescued from the balcony by firefighters.

No firefighters were injured.

Four townhome units were damaged by fire and smoke, and the families from those units were displaced as a result of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.