Arlington Heights unveils 2024 Sounds of Summer Concerts lineup

The Village of Arlington Heights announced the lineup for the 2024 Sounds of Summer Concerts this week.

From June 6 until Aug. 29 on Thursday evenings, the concert series will take place at Harmony Park. With a total of 12 concerts lined up, attendees can expect a diverse range of musical genres to captivate audiences from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each week.

The full lineup can be found below:

June 6: Boy Band Night - Boy Band Pop Favorites

June 13: Recaptured - A Journey Tribute

June 20: The Throwbacks - 50s & 60s Rock N' Roll

June 27: Disco Circus - 1970s Disco Dance

July 11: Motwon Nation - Favorite Motown Hits

July 18: Petty Kings - Tom Petty Tribute Band

July 25: Heartache Tonight - Hits from the Eagles

Aug. 1: Gone 2 Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Experience

Aug. 8: Billy Elton - Billy Joel & Elton John

Aug. 15: Hello Weekend - Top 40 Hits and Favorites

Aug. 22: The Chicago Experience - Chicago Tribute

Aug. 29: Blooze Brothers - Tribute to Blues Brothers

For those driving to the event, parking options are available, including 10 parking lots situated just a few minutes away, some of which include parking garages.

While guests can bring their own food to the concerts, it's important to note that alcohol is strictly prohibited within the park premises.

In anticipation of the popular concerts, blanket seating reservations will be permitted starting as early as 2 p.m. on concert days.

It's worth noting that any items placed before this time will be removed.