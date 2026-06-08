Suburban police search for bicyclist accused of attacking woman walking home

The Brief An 18-year-old woman reported being attacked while walking home in Arlington Heights Sunday night. The woman said a man on a bicycle approached her, pushed her to the ground and choked her before she escaped. Police are investigating and asking residents to review surveillance footage.



An 18-year-old woman escaped an attack and flagged down a passing motorist for help after a man riding a bicycle allegedly grabbed and choked her late Sunday night in Chicago's northwest suburbs, police said.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police are investigating an aggravated battery reported around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Windsor Drive and Jonquil Circle, near Lake Arlington.

According to police, a passing driver called 911 after the woman, who was in distress, flagged down the vehicle along Windsor Drive.

The woman reported she was walking home when she was approached by an unknown man riding a bicycle. Police said the man asked her, "What's your name?" before grabbing her, pushing her to the ground and choking her.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker, run from the scene and flag down the passing motorist, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading south on Windsor Drive toward Palatine Road.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with a muscular build, long braided hair and circular-framed glasses. He was wearing all black clothing.

The woman suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was reunited with her family, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300.

Police also urged residents and businesses in the area to review surveillance footage that may have captured the incident or the suspect.

The attack appears to be an isolated incident, police said.