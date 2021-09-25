Arlington International Racecourse closed after last race was run Saturday

The last race was run at Arlington International Racecourse on Saturday.

"This is the most gorgeous racetrack around the country," said horse owner Ken Stiff. "I really am hopeful still that it's not the last day."

Arlington opened 94 years ago.

"All of these people right here in this area are family. We met here, we come here every weekend. It's really going to be missed," said spectator Dana Kollmeyer.

The park withstood a fire in 1985 that destroyed the grandstand. But it cannot withstand a sale by Churchill Downs.

"They're putting their own personal profits over the people who support this racetrack," said horse owner Rich Peck.

Churchill Downs bought the racetrack in 2000 for a reported $71 million. Several groups, including the Chicago Bears, have put in bids to buy it.

"I hope that it's something fun for the whole community to enjoy, and not high rise places to live," said Kollmeyer.

