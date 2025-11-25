Community remembers Armani Floyd, teen killed in Chicago teen takeover

The Brief Armani Floyd, the 14-year-old who was killed in Chicago's Loop over the weekend, was remembered as a bright kid who loved basketball. Floyd was killed on the same night several other teens were shot and injured after a holiday tree lighting ceremony. In his memory, every teen who played on his basketball team will receive a pair of shoes this holiday season.



Loved ones remembered Armani Floyd, the teenager who was shot and killed during a teen takeover in Chicago's Loop over the weekend.

What we know:

McKinley K. Nelson, founder of the nonprofit youth basketball program Project Swish, says Floyd joined the organization more than two years ago. Nelson describes him as a motivated student with a 3.7 GPA, a charismatic personality and a fierce love for the game.

"He was robbed of the ability to grow up, and that’s the hardest part about it," Nelson said.

Police say Floyd was among a large group of teens who gathered downtown Friday night when gunfire erupted during what authorities have called a "teen takeover." Eight others were wounded in the shooting. Floyd was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made.

Nelson said Floyd stood out not only for his talent on the court, but for his attitude and dedication.

"He was a super bright kid, a scholar, very funny, charismatic, very competitive," he said.

Nelson said he recently promised Floyd a new pair of basketball shoes for Christmas, a promise he still plans to honor. In Floyd’s memory, every teen who played alongside him at the Nash Community Center will receive a pair of shoes this holiday season.

"I owe him a pair of shoes," Nelson said. "Every kid will leave with a pair of shoes for Christmas as well."

Nelson said Project Swish is now focused on supporting the team, many of whom are still processing the loss of a friend and teammate. He said the organization will continue working to provide a safe space for teens who need it most.

"It feels deflating," he said. "I created this safe space, so this doesn’t happen, and kids that are part of the program on a regular basis still fall victim to this."

Floyd’s father told Fox 32 his son was simply downtown with friends "to have fun" when the shooting occurred. Nelson said the City of Chicago is assisting the family with funeral expenses.

Looking Ahead:

Authorities say the investigation remains active. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

Project Swish plans to hold additional support sessions for players in the coming days, and the community is preparing to honor Floyd’s life at upcoming memorial events.