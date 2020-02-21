Armed carjackers steal Jeep after River North crash

Two people stole a man’s Jeep at gunpoint Thursday after rear-ending it in River North.

The white 2014 Jeep SRT was stopped at a light about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street when it was rear-ended by a dark-brown Volvo, Chicago police said.

When the Jeep’s driver, a 42-year-old man, stepped out to check for damage, two people in ski masks got out of the Volvo and pointed a gun at him, police said. One climbed into the Jeep and drove off, while the other went back to the Volvo and fled.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.