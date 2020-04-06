Armed home invader shot dead, another arrested in Arlington Heights: police

Police are investigating a Saturday home invasion that left one suspect dead and another arrested in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Officers responded to a call about 2 p.m. from someone who said there was a man with a gun in their home near the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights police said in a statement.

One suspected home invader, 58-year-old Larry Brodacz of Buffalo Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Home surveillance video shows two masked men approach the home and ring the bell, Arlington Heights police Cmdr. Joseph Pinnello said. The video shows the men fighting outside and then enter the home, he said.

Pinnello would not say who fired a gun inside the home, but said a gun discharged and struck the 58-year-old man. Two children who lived at the home were present during the altercation, he said.

Video of the incident leaked online shows the scuffle return outside the home, where a resident of the home can be seen punching the other suspect.

That man ran from the scene, but was arrested by police nearby, Pinnello said. No charges have been filed.