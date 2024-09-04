Armed home invader shot and killed by woman on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A woman with a valid FOID card shot and killed one of two gunmen during a home invasion in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The deceased suspect was shot in the chest during a shootout



Two gunmen broke into a residence around 6:41 a.m. and flashed guns in the 700 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to police. A 23-year-old woman inside the home also pulled out a gun and a shootout ensued.

One of the gunmen was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his identity.

There were no other reported injuries. Area Four detectives are investigating.