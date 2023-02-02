Armed man arrested outside Kane County Judicial Center

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

An armed man was arrested outside the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Township Wednesday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Daeshawn Clemons, 20, of Batavia, has been charged with a felony and three misdemeanors after he threatened to harm himself at the Kane County Public Defender’s Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the offices located at 37W777 Illinois Route 38 just after 9 a.m. and found Clemons with a pair of scissors to his throat, threatening to harm himself.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff's Office found that Clemons had been at the Kane County Public Defender’s Office for a scheduled court appearance and learned that a warrant had been issued for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Daeshawn Clemons

Clemons became distraught and grabbed a pair of scissors on a desk in the area, then threatened to harm himself, officials say.

Responding officers tried to use de-escalation tactics, but they were unsuccessful. After asking Clemons to drop the weapon several times, he was tased and taken in to custody.

Clemons was treated on scene and taken by ambulance to Delnor Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No courthouse staff members or responding officers were injured.

