Armed man robbed USPS letter carrier in Hinsdale; up to $25K reward offered for information on suspect

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a letter carrier in Hinsdale Monday.

At about 1:18 p.m., an armed male suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier at the intersection of West Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street.

The suspect is between 5'8" and 5'10" with an athletic build and light brown complexion.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle described as a black four-door Sedan.

Advertisement

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement")