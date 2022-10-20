Armed man robs bank on Chicago's South Side: FBI
CHICAGO - An armed man robbed a bank on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.
According to the FBI, the suspect entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 3440 South Archer Avenue around noon and displayed a weapon.
The suspect verbally requested money, the FBI said.
BMO Harris Bank robbery suspect on Oct. 20, 2022 | FBI Chicago
Nobody was injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black zipped sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, gloves, a black ski mask and eyewear.
The armed man fled on foot and remains at large, according to the FBI.
The public can report tips, anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov.