Armed men fire shots during attempted burglary in Tinley Park: police

Police in Tinley Park are warning residents after shots were fired early Wednesday during an attempted burglary in the southwest suburb.

Around 1:40 a.m. in the 8400 block of Brookside Glen Drive, a woman was smoking a cigarette while sitting in her vehicle which was parked in her garage, police said. She then noticed two men inside her garage and confronted them.

As the men fled the scene, they fired three shots in the woman’s direction, police said.

The woman was not struck and saw the men drive off in a white SUV, according to police.

Officers searched the area, but found nothing.

Police did notice many cars in the area were unlocked. They are reminding residents to always lock their cars and close their garage doors at night.

Tinley Park police continue to investigate the incident.