Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago.

Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park.

According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects were about 5-foot-9 and between the ages of 20 and 30.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries during the incident, the FBI said.

No photos of the suspects were immediately available.

The public can report tips to 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.