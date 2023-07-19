Armed men rob Naperville BMO Harris Bank: FBI

Two men robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Around 9:30 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank located at 320 W. Diehl Rd.

Authorities say the two men entered the bank, made a verbal demand for money and displayed guns. They fled the scene in a car.

One of the suspects was described as a Black man with an athletic to thin build. He was about 6-feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Black man, under 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspects in BMO Harris Bank robbery

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Tips can be provided at tips.fbi.gov.