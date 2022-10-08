Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening.

Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.

The boy was taken into custody as he attempted to flee officials.

A weapon was recovered. The offender appeared in juvenile court Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CPD did not disclose what line the incident occurred on. No additional information is available at this time.