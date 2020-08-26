Armed robber hits South Side stores
CHICAGO - Police issued a warning about a series of armed robberies last week at businesses in Beverly, Gresham and Washington Heights on the South Side.
In each case, a man entered a store, started a transaction with the clerk and then robbed them, according to a business alert from Chicago police. He showed a weapon or implied that he had one before going around the counter to take cash and other property.
The hold-ups occurred:
- At 1:44 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue;
- At 12:26 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 8100 block of South Ashland; and
- At 8:27 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of West 103rd Street.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6, 185-pound man in his 30s, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark or black jeans, a black face mask and a black baseball cap or snapback hat with an Indian logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.