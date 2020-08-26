Armed robber hits South Side stores

Police issued a warning about a series of armed robberies last week at businesses in Beverly, Gresham and Washington Heights on the South Side.

In each case, a man entered a store, started a transaction with the clerk and then robbed them, according to a business alert from Chicago police. He showed a weapon or implied that he had one before going around the counter to take cash and other property.

The hold-ups occurred:

At 1:44 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue;

At 12:26 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 8100 block of South Ashland; and

At 8:27 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of West 103rd Street.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6, 185-pound man in his 30s, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark or black jeans, a black face mask and a black baseball cap or snapback hat with an Indian logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.