Armed robber holds up Logan Square, Humboldt Park businesses

A man has robbed multiple businesses at knifepoint over the past week in Humboldt Park and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each case, he entered a business, pulled out a knife and took cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 12:45 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue;

About 9:50 a.m. July 31 in the 3200 block of West North Avenue; and

About 9:40 p.m. July 30 in the 3100 block of West Armitage.

The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.