Armed robber shoots clerk during robbery at North Center store

A man was hurt in a shooting during a robbery Saturday in North Center on the North Side.

The 33-year-old was working at a store about 5:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue when someone walked in and demanded money from the employee, Chicago police said.

The suspect then fired shots, grazing the man in the shoulder, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.