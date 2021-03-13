Armed robber steals iPhones from West Town, Heart of Chicago cellphone stores: police

Police are warning business owners in West Town and Heart of Chicago of a pair of recent cellphone store robberies.

In each case, a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded iPhone 12s and cash, Chicago police said.

One robbery happened about 11 a.m. March 4 in the 100 block of South Western Avenue, police said. The other took place about 10:45 a.m. March 11 in the 2000 block of West Cermak Road.

The suspect was described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, mask and either blue jeans or black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.