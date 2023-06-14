Armed robberies, carjackings reported in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are searching for several offenders who are wanted for robberies and carjackings that occurred in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In each incident, the offenders, armed with handguns, approached the victim who was either inside their vehicle or had just exited their vehicle.

The offenders then robbed and/or carjacked the victim.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4900 block of South Winchester Avenue on May 16 at 5:02 a.m.

5200 block of South Paulina Street on May 16 at 5:49 a.m.

4900 block of South Halsted Street on June 7 at 8:15 p.m.

5300 block of South Carpenter Street on June 8 at 10:48 p.m.

The offenders are described as follows:

One male, African-American, 5'09, wearing a brown sweater, black pants, black ski mask and white shoes

One male, African-American, 5'08-5'09, 150-160lbs., wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants

Two males, African-American, 5'10-6'00", 150-170lbs, 23–28 years old, wearing black ski masks and black sweatshirts

Three unknown males, wearing black clothing and black latex gloves

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.