Armed robberies, carjackings reported in Bucktown, South Loop, Vittum Park

Police are warning residents about a group of armed assailants, including a boy who could be as young as 8 years old, who have been robbing and carjacking people since last month in Bucktown, Vittum Park and the South Loop.

In each case, a pair of suspects driving a stolen black 2016 Ford Escape Titanium SUV robbed victims at gunpoint or stole their vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 2100 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, police said. Another happened at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 700 block of South Financial Place, followed by a third at 8:40 p.m. the same day in the 5100 block of South Cicero Avenue.

In the Shakespeare robbery, the suspects were described as a 40-year-old man and a boy between 8 and 12 years old, police said.

In the other cases the suspects were men between 20 and 27 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 to 190 pounds, police said. At least one wore a black hoodie and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.