Armed robberies reported on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents after five armed robberies happened in under an hour Sunday morning.

In each incident, three to four men exited a blue Kia sedan and demanded money at gunpoint from pedestrians on the street or sidewalk, according to a CPD community alert. During one of the robberies, a victim was pistol-whipped by a suspect.

The suspects allegedly wore dark-colored clothing and black masks. They were also armed with handguns with laser attachments.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 6:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue in Hermosa

At 6:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue

At 6:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue in Belmont Central

At 6:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Central Avenue

At 6:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue in Cragin

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.