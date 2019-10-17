Armed robberies reported at Gresham businesses: police

Two men have held up at least three Gresham businesses in October, according to Chicago police.

In each incident, the men, who are in their 20s, entered a dollar store or fast-food restaurant wearing masks or bandanas and threatened the cashier with a gun, police said. They then took money from the cash register or simply stole the entire machine before fleeing.

The robberies happened:

About 7:15 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue;

About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street; and

About 7:15 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1800 block of West 87th Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.