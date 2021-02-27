Armed robberies reported at West Englewood businesses: police

Police are warning business owners on the South Side of a pair of armed robberies reported in recent weeks in West Englewood.

In both cases, the robber displayed a handgun before taking money, Chicago police said.

The first robbery took place at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 7300 block of South Ashland Avenue, while the other happened at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 12 in the same block, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.