Armed robberies reported in Austin: police

Police are warning residents on the West Side of a pair of armed robberies reported Monday in Austin.

A robbery was reported about 2:31 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue and another happened about 2:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 30-year-old man standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and 170-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.