Armed robberies reported in Chatham: police

Police are warning South Side residents of a pair of armed robberies reported last week in Chatham.

In each case, the suspects approached people while they were at gas pumps, Chicago police said.

A robbery happened about 3:48 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 7600 block of South State Street, police said. Another took place minutes later about 4 a.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street.

The suspects were described as males between 17 and 20 years old, with one of them being 5-foot-7, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.